Enecuum Price Reaches $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $333,844.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum’s genesis date was June 21st, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 203,044,995 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official website is enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining.The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining.”

