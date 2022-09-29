Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENVX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,550. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix Trading Up 4.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,457 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enovix by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 779,033 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 711,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.96. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

