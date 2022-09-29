Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENVX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,550. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,457 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enovix by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 779,033 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 711,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.96. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.