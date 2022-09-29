Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Dipal Doshi Sells 3,085 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $46,984.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,637.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,083 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $47,231.56.

On Friday, September 23rd, Dipal Doshi sold 1,023 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $15,416.61.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $51,438.24.

On Thursday, September 15th, Dipal Doshi sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $3,008.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,100 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,676.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $2,052.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $21,110.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

TRDA stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,560,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,460,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,362,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

