Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Nerissa Kreher Sells 3,068 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $47,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,576.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,122 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $47,610.50.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $50,382.28.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Nerissa Kreher sold 939 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $14,169.51.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Nerissa Kreher sold 106 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,591.06.
- On Friday, September 9th, Nerissa Kreher sold 800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $12,056.00.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $36.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.