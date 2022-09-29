Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Nerissa Kreher Sells 3,068 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $47,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,576.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,122 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $47,610.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $50,382.28.

On Friday, September 23rd, Nerissa Kreher sold 939 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $14,169.51.

On Thursday, September 15th, Nerissa Kreher sold 106 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,591.06.

On Friday, September 9th, Nerissa Kreher sold 800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $12,056.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

