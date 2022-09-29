Enviva (NYSE:EVA) vs. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTC:SCABY) Head to Head Contrast

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTC:SCABY – Get Rating) and Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Enviva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviva 0 4 3 0 2.43

Enviva has a consensus price target of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Enviva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enviva is more favorable than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A Enviva -15.10% -24.21% -4.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Enviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Enviva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enviva $1.04 billion 4.24 -$122.07 million N/A N/A

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enviva.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Enviva shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Enviva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enviva beats Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry. It also provides pulp products under the Pure, Star, and Cirrus names; and Kraftliner products for consumer durables, electronics, hazardous goods, industrial products, fruit and vegetables, frozen foods, etc. In addition, the company offers forwarding services for various transport modes, such as truck, rail, and barge, as well as marine and road and rail transport; terminal services; and liquid and solid biofuels, pellets, stall pellets, and wind energy. Further, it engages in the processing and distribution of wood products; production of Kraft and chemical thermomechanical pulps, and containerboards; and generation of energy from wind power projects, biomass, and by-products. The company has operation in Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sundsvall, Sweden.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

