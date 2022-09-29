eosDAC Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a total market cap of $404,520.00 and approximately $22,111.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide.eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem.”

