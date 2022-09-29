EOSDT Hits Market Capitalization of $73,650.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $73,650.00 and $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004760 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 80,328 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

EOSDT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it.EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

