EPIK Prime (EPIK) Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $439,667.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK Prime (CRYPTO:EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. Telegram | Instagram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

