Equalizer (EQZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $49,870.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Equalizer has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $49,870.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Equalizer is equalizer.finance/#firstPage. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

