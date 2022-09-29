Equalizer Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $49,870.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equalizer’s official website is equalizer.finance/#firstPage.

Equalizer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.