Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Equifax from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.27.
Equifax Trading Up 2.2 %
EFX stock opened at $173.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 1-year low of $168.64 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
