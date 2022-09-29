Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Raised to $20.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Equillium from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Equillium Stock Performance
Shares of EQ opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Equillium has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,749 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $14,009,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.
Equillium Company Profile
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equillium (EQ)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.