Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Raised to $20.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Equillium from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Equillium Stock Performance

Shares of EQ opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Equillium has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,749 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $14,009,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

