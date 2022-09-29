Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $576.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $659.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $679.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.49 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.