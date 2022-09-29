Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,026,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after acquiring an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $536,000.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

FND stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

