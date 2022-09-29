Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $156.17 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $177.07. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.46%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

