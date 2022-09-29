Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $319.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.