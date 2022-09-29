Equitable Trust Co. Takes $235,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 576,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,656,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

