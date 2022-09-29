Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the airline will earn $2.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after acquiring an additional 531,471 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,850 shares of the airline’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,942 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,820 shares of the airline’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.