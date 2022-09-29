Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 8.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,868 shares of company stock valued at $260,318. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

