Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.99

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 29638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

