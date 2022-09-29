Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELS. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ELS opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.61. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 489,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,611,000 after acquiring an additional 441,630 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 110,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

