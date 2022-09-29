ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 10.1% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One ERC20 coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $12.06 million and $52.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.80 or 0.99993694 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006673 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003555 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057803 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064996 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00081034 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 (ERC20) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ERC20 Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.
