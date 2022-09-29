ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.23

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 4699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.
ESAB Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14.
ESAB Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESAB (ESAB)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.