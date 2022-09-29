ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.23

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 4699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

ESAB Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

