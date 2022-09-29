Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $302.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $306.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.94.

NYSE ESS opened at $244.70 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $237.89 and a one year high of $363.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.25 and a 200 day moving average of $292.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

