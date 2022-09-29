Essex Savings Bank Sells 24 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.22.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

