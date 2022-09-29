ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) Price Hits $8.12 on Exchanges

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and $377,905.00 worth of ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.12 or 0.00041590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index was first traded on March 14th, 2021. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s total supply is 1,544,778 coins. The official website for ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/ethfli. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Flexible Leverage Index lets users leverage a collateralized debt position in a safe and efficient way by abstracting its management into a simple index. It enabled market participants to take on leverage while minimizing the transaction costs and risks associated with maintaining collateralized debt.”

