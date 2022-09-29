Ethereum Gold Project Market Capitalization Hits $126,291.23 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $126,291.23 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value.”

