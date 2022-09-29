Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $48.91 million and $52,449.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator.ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator.ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem."

