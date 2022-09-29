EthereumMax Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,844.00 (EMAX)

EthereumMax (EMAX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One EthereumMax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumMax has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $8,844.00 worth of EthereumMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EthereumMax has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EthereumMax

EthereumMax launched on May 12th, 2021. EthereumMax’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EthereumMax is https://reddit.com/r/EthereumMax. EthereumMax’s official website is www.ethereummax.org. EthereumMax’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_max and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumMax

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumMax is an expansion of the Ethereum ecosystem. $eMax is a decentralized financial cryptocurrency hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to provide a secured approach to managing digital assets and providing instant access to rewards for holders.The token was built with a vision to strengthen the existing systems while adding secondary benefits that redistributes 2% of all transactions to existing holders. This will supply investors with an increase of $eMax in their wallets with each transaction.”

