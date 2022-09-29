Ethermon (EMON) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethermon (EMON) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Ethermon has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethermon coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethermon has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethermon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethermon Profile

Ethermon was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethermon is www.ethermon.io. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethermon

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.EMON is a new token that has been developed to support Ethermon's expansion from 2D browser-based gameplay into 3D metaverses (currently Decentraland), focused on a play-to-earn model. EMON will become the main and only token within the Ethermon ecosystem, and the EMONT legacy token will slowly be phased out and eventually completely replaced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethermon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethermon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethermon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethermon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethermon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.