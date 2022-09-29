ETHPad Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,876.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $6,876.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s launch date was August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 684,126,705 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETHPad’s official website is ethpad.network.

ETHPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.