Euler Tools Price Reaches $0.0319 (EULER)

Euler Tools (EULER) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Euler Tools has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Euler Tools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler Tools has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $16,986.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010907 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Euler Tools Profile
Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Euler Tools
Receive News & Updates for Euler Tools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler Tools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.