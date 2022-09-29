Evedo (EVED) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $89,244.00

Evedo (EVED) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $354,277.00 and $89,244.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

