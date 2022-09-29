EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0004 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $13,302.39 and $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00287183 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.