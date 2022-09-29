Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $32.83 on Monday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 56.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 84,036 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $1,311,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 477.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 67,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

