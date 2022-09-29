Evercore ISI Cuts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $81.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

