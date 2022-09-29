Evercore ISI Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $48.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

UDR stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. UDR has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Amundi raised its position in UDR by 25.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 678,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 139,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 74,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

