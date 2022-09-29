EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal Sells 9,070 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EverQuote Stock Up 10.0 %

EverQuote stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

