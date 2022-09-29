EvidenZ (BCDT) Tops One Day Volume of $4,276.00

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $4,276.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 38,835,136 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EvidenZ is www.evidenz.io.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

