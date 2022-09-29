Exeedme Price Reaches $0.0569 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $271,010.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exeedme’s official website is www.exeedme.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

