EXMO Coin Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $20.72 million and approximately $137,868.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,071,081,511 coins. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange.”

According to CryptoCompare, "EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange."

