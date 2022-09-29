Exohood (EXO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,582.00

Exohood (EXO) traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Exohood has a total market cap of $620,512.31 and $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exohood has traded up 1,126.5% against the US dollar. One Exohood coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,385.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00142836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00762360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.00601494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.78 or 0.00602398 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Exohood Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Exohood is https://reddit.com/r/Exohood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Exohood Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exohood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exohood using one of the exchanges listed above.

