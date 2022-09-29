Expanse Price Tops $0.0080 (EXP)

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $276,219.00 and approximately $1,180.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Expanse has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 34,700,352 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Expanse

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

