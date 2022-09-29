Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lowered by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 299,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.6 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.