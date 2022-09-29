Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

