EYES Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,365.00 (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. EYES Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.35 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EYES Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EYES Protocol

EYES Protocol’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 9,980,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. The official message board for EYES Protocol is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on August 30th, 2018 by a team based in Malta/Korea, EYES Protocol aims to solve open-source software license and vulnerability issues in the software industry.”

