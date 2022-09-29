Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Farmland Partners Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of FPI opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.72. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
