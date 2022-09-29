FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.59. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FedEx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.