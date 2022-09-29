FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

FDX opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

