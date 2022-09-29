FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $190.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $149.99 on Monday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.12 and a 200-day moving average of $214.59.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

